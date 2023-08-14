Meet Fani Willis, the Atlanta DA prosecuting Trump's election case

Fani Willis, the District Attorney of Fulton County, meets with Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat at her office in 2022. Photo: David Walter Banks/Getty Images

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is set to announce her charging decisions in the investigation into efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results by September 1.

The big picture: Willis' investigation, which has gone on for two years, implicates former President Donald Trump as he runs for re-election.

Willis' background

Willis was elected in 2020 and took office in 2021, ousting longtime incumbent and her former boss Paul Howard. She's the first woman to serve in the position.

Born in California and raised in Washington D.C., Willis graduated from Howard University and moved to Georgia to attend Emory University School of Law.

She's a career trial lawyer and has two decades of experience as a prosecutor.

Willis' role in the Trump case

Within days of being sworn in, Willis had to decide whether to pursue the unprecedented investigation — after a now-infamous phone call in which Trump asked the Georgia secretary of state to "find" the votes needed to win.

Last year, Willis called for a special grand jury to help in the investigation into Trump and his alleged attempt to interfere with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The special grand jury spent months hearing from dozens of witnesses ranging from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to Rudy Giuliani to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

A judge released part of that grand jury's final report in February.

In March, attorneys for Trump requested Willis be disqualified from the matter and challenged the constitutionality of the entire investigation.

The judge last week rejected Trump's efforts.

What we're watching: Willis has said she plans to announce her charging decisions by September 1.

Willis on RICO

Willis is considered an expert in Georgia's racketeering law (or RICO) after successfully prosecuting one of the state's largest criminal cases to prove a cheating scandal in the Atlanta Public School System in 2015.