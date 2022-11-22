Lindsey Graham testifies in 2020 election probe

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) leaves the Senate floor after a vote on Nov. 16. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) testified Tuesday before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Driving the news: "Today, Senator Graham appeared before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury for just over two hours and answered all questions," per a statement from senator's office.

"The Senator feels he was treated with respect, professionalism, and courtesy. Out of respect for the grand jury process he will not comment on the substance of the questions."

The big picture: Graham's testimony came after a monthslong legal battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court, which ultimately rejected the senator's bid to block the grand jury's subpoena.

He is a close ally of former President Trump and his testimony could provide new details on possible interference in the 2020 election.

Prosecutors in Fulton County were seeking to ask Graham about his interactions with Trump and his team after the election and calls he made to Georgia election officials, CNN reports.

Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in Nov. 2020 said that Graham in a call "implied for us to audit the envelopes and then throw out the ballots for counties who have the highest frequency error of signatures."

Catch up quick: The Fulton County special grand jury in July subpoenaed Graham and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in the 2020 election probe. Giuliani testified in August.

Graham relentlessly worked to block the subpoena seeking his testimony and had filed an emergency request to the Supreme Court in October, saying his post-election efforts constitute legislative activity.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.