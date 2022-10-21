U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) listens as Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, former head of security at Twitter, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee on data security at Twitter, on Capitol Hill, September 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) asked the Supreme Court Friday to block a subpoena issued by the Atlanta special grand jury investigating possible criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Driving the news: Graham — one of several Republicans who reportedly pressed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to reverse Trump's 2020 loss in the state — filed the emergency request one day after a federal appeals court ruled that Graham must testify before the jury.

Graham has argued that his post-election efforts in Georgia count as legislative activity and as such are protected from these types of investigations, but the three-judge panel on the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit and a lower district court judge said a narrowed scope of questioning by the jury wouldn't violate his rights as a sitting senator.

Graham's request was filed to Justice Clarence Thomas, who oversees emergency applications from the 11th Circuit.

Worth noting: Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testified before the special grand jury in recent months, per CNN.

