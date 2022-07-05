Georgia grand jury investigating Trump subpoenas Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham

A Fulton County special grand jury issued subpoenas Tuesday for key allies of former President Donald Trump, including lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), according to court documents obtained by Axios.

The intrigue: This is the closest jurors have gotten to the former president's inner circle during the investigation into potential criminal interference in Georgia's 2020 election, writes the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which first reported the subpoenas.

Details: The grand jury also issued subpoenas for podcast host Jacki Pick Deason, as well as lawyers John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesbro and Jenna Ellis.

The subpoenas were signed by Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the grand jury.

McBurney signed a “certificate of material witness” for Graham, Giuliani and others, saying they're necessary for this ongoing investigation, AP reports.

Zoom out: The subpoenas came after the jury heard testimony over the last weeks from various witnesses in the election investigation, AJC reports. Some of the witnesses included people who had direct contact with Trump.

The investigation could end with criminal charges against Trump for violating state law by trying to overturn the 2020 election, Axios' Emma Hurt writes.

The panel, which will focus primarily on the Trump investigation, will make recommendations about criminal prosecution for the district attorney's consideration.

What we're watching: The special grand jury can meet until May 2023. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the investigation could end before then.

