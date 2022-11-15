Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in Trump election probe on Tuesday

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will testify in the Fulton County probe into former President Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Kemp is the highest profile Georgia official to be subpoenaed to testify before the district attorney's special grand jury, which conclude with criminal charges against Trump if they find he violated state law by seeking to overturn the election, per Axios' Emma Hurt.

The big picture: Kemp had initially agreed to testify, but his attorneys sought to quash it following a disagreement with the district attorney's office.

Kemp's lawyers said the order to testify in person had political motivations and had "devolved into its own mechanism of election interference" by seeking to influence the midterm elections.

A judge ruled in August that Kemp must testify, but delayed his testimony until after the gubernatorial election.

The Atlanta Constitution-Journal first reported the news that the governor will testify on Tuesday and Axios has confirmed it.

Worth noting: Kemp became a Trump target after resisting his request to help overturn the 2020 election results and defeated former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in the GOP primary before going on to win re-election.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.