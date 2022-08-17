Brian Kemp delays subpoena in 2020 election probe, citing political motivations

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won't have to appear in court tomorrow, after he asked a judge to quash his subpoena by Atlanta prosecutors investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and accusing prosecutors of political motivations.

Why it matters: While Kemp famously resisted former president Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, his attorneys on Wednesday accused the district attorney's office of using the investigation "as a sword to influence the 2022 election."

Whether Kemp will have to testify at all, however, remains undecided.

Driving the news: A spokesperson for the governor's office told Axios Wednesday that Kemp "has been released from his obligation to appear pending Judge McBurney’s ruling on the motion to quash.”

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office told Axios the office plans to fight the request to quash the subpoena and will be filing a response.

What's happening: Kemp's attorneys explained in their filing that an original plan to submit recorded voluntary testimony via video was cancelled by the district attorney's office late last month, following more than a year of correspondence. Kemp was instead subpoenaed to testify in person tomorrow, the filing revealed.

Kemp's lawyer wrote that after seeking "certain protections" be put in place about the original video testimony, the district attorney's office canceled the voluntary interview.

Kemp's lawyers said the district attorney then refused their request to delay the testimony until after the election, which is why they're seeking to quash the subpoena altogether.

The big picture: The filing is the latest example of how the wide-reaching investigation into efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results has grown politicized.

A judge already barred District Attorney Fani Willis from directly investigating one of the named targets because she had fundraised for his political opponent.

What they're saying: Kemp's attorneys wrote of the investigation: "Unfortunately, what began as an investigation into election interference has itself devolved into its own mechanism of election interference."

Attorneys wrote that the district attorney's office's actions amount to "at best, a disregard of an unnecessary risk to the political process, and at worst, an attempt to influence the November 2022 election cycle.

Of note: Kemp's office has produced 137,000 pages of documents to the district attorney's office following the subpoena, his attorneys outlined.