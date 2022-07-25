An Atlanta judge has granted a Republican Georgia state lawmaker's request to disqualify the district attorney leading a probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election from investigating him directly.

Why it matters: State Sen. Burt Jones served on the slate of Republican electors who falsely "certified" a Trump victory in December 2020 and was a leading proponent of a special legislative session after the election. He has been named — along with all other electors — as possible targets of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's investigation.

Driving the news: In a Monday order, Fulton County superior court judge Robert McBurney agreed with Jones, that the DA could not subpoena or bring charges against Jones in the probe given a political conflict. The office may still, he said, collect evidence about Jones and question others about him.

Catch up quick: Jones is also running for lieutenant governor and asked for Willis's disqualification after she supported and headlined fundraisers earlier this year for Jones's Democratic opponent, Charlie Bailey.

What he's saying: McBurney wrote Willis's involvement in Bailey's campaign has created "a plain--and actual and untenable--conflict. Any decision the District Attorney makes about Senator Jones in connection with the grand jury investigation is necessarily infected by it."

Of note: McBurney did, however, deny the request by eleven other of the electors to avoid their own subpoenaed testimony.

What's next: The state's Prosecuting Attorneys Council will appoint a new prosecutor to investigate Jones directly, question him and decide whether any case against him can be brought.

The other side: Bailey, in a statement said Jones is “desperately trying to distract from his leading role in the attempted overthrow of the United States Government."