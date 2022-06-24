Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will submit a sworn recorded statement to the Fulton County district attorney's office next month for an investigation into former President Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Kemp is the highest profile Georgia official to be subpoenaed to testify before the district attorney's special grand jury focused on the case. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr have already appeared.

Driving the news: Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade wrote that the office has agreed to accept recorded testimony on July 25 "to accommodate the Governor and his schedule," per a document obtained by Axios and first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday.

The office is requesting access to a long list of documentation, including call logs, emails and correspondence with the former president or his allies, as well as any information that "explains what former President Trump was thinking or doing or those working on his behalf."

Catch up quick: Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating possible criminal charges to Trump and his allies over allegations that he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election for nearly a year and a half.

The big picture: After refusing Trump's pressure to call a special legislative session regarding the election, Kemp became one of the former president's top political targets.