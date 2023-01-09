Rudy Giuliani arrives at Fulton County Superior Court on Aug. 17, 2022 to testify on before a special grand jury investigating possible efforts to interfere with Georgia's vote. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Atlanta special grand jury investigation of former president Donald Trump and his allies has concluded, according to the Fulton County judge overseeing it.

Driving the news: In an order released Monday Judge Robert McBurney wrote that the panel has finished its work and should be dissolved. But it's unclear if the final report will be made public.

McBurney set a hearing later this month on the matter.

Why it matters: The investigation probed whether the former president himself, and/or his allies, for criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia

The nearly two dozen members of the grand jury have been investigating the matter for more than six months and it’s unclear what, if any charges, could stem from it.

The high-profile case has featured testimony from Trump allies like Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Michael Flynn, plus testimony from state leaders including Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and others.

What they’re saying: “The court thanks the grand jurors for their dedication, professionalism, and significant commitment of time and attention to this matter,” McBurney said in the order. “It was no small sacrifice to serve.”

What’s next: McBurney scheduled a Jan. 24 hearing for lawyers and news outlets to argue whether the report should be kept secret or released.