Atlanta grand jury recommends perjury charges in Trump 2020 election probe

Former President Trump speaks at Republican Party event in New Hampshire in January. Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

An Atlanta judge released part of a grand jury report Thursday saying jurors believe one or more witnesses committed perjury during their probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation remains a key venue in which former President Trump and his allies might face criminal charges for alleged election interference and other crimes.

The big picture: The released pages, which include the report's introduction and conclusion, didn't reveal any names or details on recommendations for charges of election interference.

The 26-member grand jury also said that after hearing "extensive testimony" from poll workers, investigators, experts and state officials: "We find by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election."

Zoom in: The judge decided earlier this week to release the introduction, conclusion and a section where the grand jury discusses concerns about witnesses lying under oath — after a hearing on the matter.

The special grand jury asked to publicize the report, but Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis pushed to keep it secret for now, to protect her investigation. She has not made known any charging decisions.

Flashback: "[W]hile publication may not be convenient for the pacing of the District Attorney's investigation, the compelling public interest in these proceedings and the unquestionable value and importance of transparency require their release," Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney wrote.

By the numbers: 75 witnesses testified to the grand jury during the seven months it heard testimony, the vast majority of which happened in person and under oath, the grand jury wrote.

Yes, but: Trump himself has not been asked to participate, his lawyer said in a statement earlier this month.

What's next: The grand jurors confirmed that the complete report — which remains secret — includes their "recommendations on indictments and relevant statutes," as well as the grand jurors votes on each.

They added that the District Attorney's office "had nothing to do with the recommendations contained herein."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.