Read: The indictment against Trump in Georgia case

Former President Trump speaks at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Former President Trump was indicted by an Atlanta grand jury Monday in the probe into his alleged efforts to flip Georgia's 2020 election results.

Why it matters: This is the fourth indictment against the 2024 GOP frontrunner since April.

Trump has now pleaded not guilty to state charges in a hush-money case, federal charges in a classified documents case and federal charges in an election conspiracy case.

The big picture: Trump was charged in the 41-count indictment Fulton County indictment alongside 18 others, including his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.

Trump was charged with 13 counts, including violation of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, ACT (RICO).

"Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump," the indictment states.

"That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states."

Catch up quick: The indictment comes after a wide-ranging investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into alleged efforts of Trump and his allies to pressure Georgia officials to change the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state, which Trump lost.

A special purpose grand jury spent seven months hearing testimony from 75 witnesses.

Some Trump allies and supporters had already been informed by the DA that they were targets of the investigation, including Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the GOP electors who falsely "certified" Trump as Georgia's 2020 victor.

Read the indictment in full, via DocumentCloud:

Go deeper: Why Georgia's case against Trump could be so damaging

Editor's note: This article has been updated with further details on the Georgia indictment.