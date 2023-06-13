Trump to appear in court after historic classified docs indictment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks June 10, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo: Win McNamee via Getty

Former President Trump is set to appear in a Miami federal courthouse Tuesday, where he will face criminal charges over his handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

Why it matters: Trump, the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner, is set to become the first former president to be arraigned after a historic 37-count indictment against him was unsealed Friday.

The indictment by a Miami grand jury followed a months-long probe led by special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump, who frequently insists that he is the victim of politically-motivated investigators, has denied wrongdoing. He is expected to plead not guilty to the charges.

He was last indicted in March by a grand jury in New York on charges related to a hush money payment.

What’s next: Trump will travel to New Jersey for a planned fundraiser. He is expected to deliver remarks around 8pm ET at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Duty Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman is scheduled to oversee the hearing, which will not be live streamed.

Officials in Miami said on Monday that they were preparing security and safety measures ahead of potential crowds and protests. As of Tuesday afternoon, media — including journalists from around the world — outnumbered protesters, the AP reported.

Of note: A federal judge in the Southern District of Florida also issued an order on Monday evening prohibiting the use of all cell phones and other electronic equipment inside the courthouse during the arraignment.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.