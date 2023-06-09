TRUMP INDICTMENT UNSEALED

Former President Trump disembarks his plane on May 1, 2023, in Aberdeen, Scotland. Photo: Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed the federal indictment against former President Trump on charges related to the investigation into his handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

Why it matters: The more than half-dozen federal charges present the biggest legal threat to the former president, who is the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, and come just two months after he was charged in a Manhattan criminal court for allegedly falsifying business records.

Driving the news: The 49-page indictment includes 37 felony counts against Trump related to retaining classified information and obstruction of justice.

The indictment says that during his presidency, Trump collected notes, photos, letters, and other official records, and stored them in boxes.

Among those records were "hundreds of classified documents," the indictment says, that "included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.”

When Trump left the White House, "scores of boxes, many of which contained classified documents," were transported to his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The boxes with classified documents were stored “in various locations” at Mar-a-Lago, per the indictment, including “in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room.”

Details: The indictment includes 31 separate counts of willful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act.

The indictment says Trump showed classified documents to others two different times in 2021, including at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., when he shared the documents with “a writer, a publisher, and two members of his staff, none of whom possessed a security clearance.”

“Trump showed and described a ‘plan of attack’ that Trump said was prepared for him by the Department of Defense and a senior military official,” the indictment reads.

Walt Nauta, an aide to Trump, is named as a co-conspirator in the indictment.

Both Nauta and Trump face one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

"The purpose of the conspiracy was for [Trump] to keep classified documents he has taken with him from the White House and to hide and conceal them from a federal grand jury," according to the indictment.

What he's saying: The White House said on Friday that President Biden learned about indictment through news reports.

"The president, senior staff found out just like everybody else last night. No advance knowledge that this was coming. Found out from news reports just like everybody else across America,” principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters.

When asked Friday whether he'd spoken to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Biden replied: “I have not spoken to him at all and I’m not going to speak with him. And I have no comment on that.”

Read the indictment:

