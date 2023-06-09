Trump says aide has been indicted in classified documents probe

Walt Nauta, an aide to former President Trump, follows Trump as they board an airplane at Palm Beach International Airport in March. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Walt Nauta, an aide to former President Trump, has been indicted in the investigation into his handling of classified documents, Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

The big picture: The news comes less than 24 hours after Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was being charged in the criminal investigation.

Driving the news: Trump wrote in the Truth Social post that he "just learned" that the DOJ is indicting Nauta, who was Trump's personal aide and a military valet in the White House.

A spokesperson for special counsel Jack Smith’s office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Nauta worked in the Trump White House and was an aide at Mar-a-Lago, where one of his jobs was to transport cardboard boxes with papers of the former president, according to the Washington Post.

State of play: Trump said on Truth Social Thursday night that he was summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.