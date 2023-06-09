Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Trump says aide has been indicted in classified documents probe
Walt Nauta, an aide to former President Trump, has been indicted in the investigation into his handling of classified documents, Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.
The big picture: The news comes less than 24 hours after Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was being charged in the criminal investigation.
Driving the news: Trump wrote in the Truth Social post that he "just learned" that the DOJ is indicting Nauta, who was Trump's personal aide and a military valet in the White House.
- A spokesperson for special counsel Jack Smith’s office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
- Nauta worked in the Trump White House and was an aide at Mar-a-Lago, where one of his jobs was to transport cardboard boxes with papers of the former president, according to the Washington Post.
State of play: Trump said on Truth Social Thursday night that he was summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.
- Trump's team received a summons to appear in court and possessed a summary sheet outlining seven charges, one of Trump's lawyers in the investigation said on CNN.