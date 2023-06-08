TRUMP SAYS HE'S BEEN INDICTED IN CLASSIFIED DOCS PROBE

Former President Trump speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago on April 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump said Thursday that he was indicted in the criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

Why it matters: It would be the first federal indictment of a former U.S. president.

Driving the news: Trump said that he has been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice declined to comment.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social.

The big picture: Trump's post comes nearly one year after the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and retrieved more than 100 classified documents.

State of play: The Justice Department last fall appointed special counsel Jack Smith to conduct the criminal investigation into whether Trump illegally mishandled classified documents.

A number of key witnesses were brought in front of the grand jury investigating the probe into his handling of classified documents, including Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran.

Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran. Smith reportedly conducted interviews with nearly every employee at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, to conduct his investigation.

Flashback: The FBI searched Trump's Florida residence last August to probe whether classified national security materials were illegally taken there.

An unsealed affidavit related to the search warrant revealed that 14 of the 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago by the National Archives and Record Administration contained 184 documents with classification markings.

Prosecutor Jack Smith of the US waits for the start of the court session of Kadri Veseli's initial appearance at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in The Hague, on November 10, 2020. Photo: Peter DeJong/ANP/AFP via Getty

Jack Smith was tapped by AG Merrick Garland last November to oversee federal investigations into Trump.

Smith was formerly a chief prosecutor at The Hague, where he investigated war crimes in Kosovo.

“The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch,” Smith said in a statement following his appointment. “I will exercise independent judgment and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate.”

Of note: Garland appointed Smith as special counsel to avoid the perception of a conflict of interest after Trump declared his 2024 candidacy.

Since then, Trump and his allies have made disparaging comments about Smith and the investigations.

President Biden is under a different special counsel investigation over the discovery of classified documents from his time as vice president. Key known differences distinguish the two cases:

The number and classification of documents Actions after the documents were discovered Presidents' responses to the document discovery General treatment of documents

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice last week informed former Vice President Mike Pence’s legal team that it was closing the investigation into the discovery of classified documents at his Indiana residence and that he would not be charged.

Trump used on a familiar playbook in the email some 20 minutes after the indictment announcement, writing: “Biden-appointed Special Counsel has INDICTED me in yet another witch hunt.”

The 2024 Republican presidential front-runner complained that the “Deep State” was trying to “take us down” as he appealed for donations.

Of note: Trump raised millions of dollars in April after launching a fundraiser off the back of the Manhattan indictment over an illegal hush money payment.

Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, center, Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.,and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., confer during a House subcommittee on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Trump allies including Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) slammed the indictment on Thursday night.

Jordan said it was a "sad day" for the country, while Stefanik called it "the epitome of the illegal and unprecedented weaponization of the federal government" against the former president.Gaetz echoed Trump, calling it a "phony Boxes Hoax indictment."

All three sit on the GOP-created panel designed to probe “weaponization” of federal agencies

Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley also tweeted casting doubt on federal law enforcement agencies.

The Washington Post reported this spring that investigators had zeroed in on whether Trump personally inspected some of the boxes with classified material after receiving a grand jury subpoena requiring that they be returned.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr, once one of Trump's closest loyalists, told Fox News in April that he thinks "the document case is the most serious case."

"What's at issue in that case is not the taking of the documents. It's what he did after the government sought them and subpoenaed them, and whether there was any obstruction," Barr said.

Former President Trump released a four-minute video Thursday evening asserting his innocence after announcing that he’s been indicted.

What he’s saying: “I'm an innocent man, I did nothing wrong," Trump said in the video on Truth Social. "And we will fight this out just like we've been fighting for seven years.”

Data: Axios research; Table: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The DOJ’s classified documents probe is just one of several known probes surrounding Trump as he pursues a second presidential campaign. Other probes into Trump focus on:

A 2016 hush money payment to conceal an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels

His efforts to subvert the 2020 election results

Business fraud

The big picture: Trump earlier this year became the first U.S. president to ever face criminal charges when he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in the hush money case.

