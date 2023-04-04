TRUMP UNDER ARREST

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court for his arraignment hearing on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Former President Trump surrendered Tuesday at the Manhattan district attorney's office ahead his arraignment on charges related to a 2016 hush money payment.

Why it matters: Trump, who is campaigning for the 2024 election, is the first president to have ever faced criminal charges.

Driving the news: Trump entered the Manhattan Criminal Court around 1:24 p.m. EST, marking his official arrest.

The former president, minutes before he entered the New York courthouse, posted on his Truth Social account: "heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

Trump was indicted Thursday by a New York grand jury convened by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

The former president arrived in New York City on Monday to stay overnight at Trump Tower ahead of his arraignment at the Manhattan criminal courthouse.

He has indicated that he will deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday evening following his court appearance.

Ahead of the expected arraignment, throngs of pro- and anti-Trump protesters flocked to the Manhattan courthouse.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and George Santos (R-N.Y.) also appeared in lower Manhattan in support of Trump.

New York City police had stepped up security measures ahead of Tuesday, though city officials repeatedly said there were "no credible threats."

stepped up security measures ahead of Tuesday, though city officials repeatedly said there were "no credible threats." Steel barricades went up near both Trump Tower and the courthouse as security officials prepared for protests.

Meanwhile, Trump is not expected to take a plea deal if the case goes to trial, his attorney has said.

Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Trump's case, in a Monday night ruling banned video cameras from the courtroom.

President Biden is not focused on today’s arraignment and does not plan to comment specifically on the case, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.

The big picture: The historic indictment of the only president to be impeached twice has unified the Republican Party around him. Nearly every Republican in elected office has defended Trump and decried the indictment as politically motivated — with only a few prominent GOP defectors.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.