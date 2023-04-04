Former President Trump's arraignment won't be televised, after the judge overseeing the case banned video cameras from the courtroom but permitted pool photographers to take stills photos before Tuesday's proceedings begin.

The big picture: Acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan noted in his Monday night ruling declining a request by a coalition of news outlets to broadcast live from the courtroom that never "in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges."

What he's saying: "That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed," Merchan wrote in the ruling.

"Mr. Trump's arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention," Merchan said.

"Unfortunately, although genuine and undoubtedly important, the interests of the news organizations must be weighed against competing interests."

