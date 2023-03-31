What's next step for Trump after indictment

Former President Trump's historic indictment sets up a legal proceeding that may look similar to parts of routine felony arrest processing in New York — finger printing, a mug shot and all.

Yes, but: It's anything but standard as no sitting or former president has ever faced criminal charges.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement Thursday that the office "contacted Mr. Trump's attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.'s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal."

What happens after an indictment

After a suspect surrenders, they are processed privately, which means that Trump would likely be fingerprinted and have a mug shot taken.

Then, the arraignment hearing in New York would likely be the next court proceeding.

During that hearing, the judge will present the charges against Trump and the former president could enter a plea, per the Department of Justice.

Zoom out: Trump was indicted Thursday by a New York grand jury on charges related to an illegal hush money payment in 2016 to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

It's a historic indictment, and sets up a legal proceeding as the ex-president launches a 2024 presidential bid.

The charges agreed on by the grand jury against Trump have not yet been released publicly.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated with additional details throughout.