What's next step for Trump after indictment
Former President Trump's historic indictment sets up a legal proceeding that may look similar to parts of routine felony arrest processing in New York — finger printing, a mug shot and all.
Yes, but: It's anything but standard as no sitting or former president has ever faced criminal charges.
- A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement Thursday that the office "contacted Mr. Trump's attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.'s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal."
What happens after an indictment
After a suspect surrenders, they are processed privately, which means that Trump would likely be fingerprinted and have a mug shot taken.
- Then, the arraignment hearing in New York would likely be the next court proceeding.
- During that hearing, the judge will present the charges against Trump and the former president could enter a plea, per the Department of Justice.
Zoom out: Trump was indicted Thursday by a New York grand jury on charges related to an illegal hush money payment in 2016 to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
- It's a historic indictment, and sets up a legal proceeding as the ex-president launches a 2024 presidential bid.
- The charges agreed on by the grand jury against Trump have not yet been released publicly.
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated with additional details throughout.