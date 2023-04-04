14 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Read: The 34-count indictment against Trump
The Manhattan District Attorney's office released its 34-count indictment against former President Trump on Tuesday related to 2016 hush-money payments.
State of play: Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records during an arraignment hearing following his formal arrest by New York authorities.
- Trump, who is campaigning for the 2024 election, is the first (former or current) president to have ever faced criminal charges.
Read the indictment:
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for new details.