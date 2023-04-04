Read: The 34-count indictment against Trump

Former President Trump during his arraignment hearing in Manhattan Criminal Court on April 4. Photo: Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images

The Manhattan District Attorney's office released its 34-count indictment against former President Trump on Tuesday related to 2016 hush-money payments.

State of play: Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records during an arraignment hearing following his formal arrest by New York authorities.

Trump, who is campaigning for the 2024 election, is the first (former or current) president to have ever faced criminal charges.

Read the indictment:

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for new details.