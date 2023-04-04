Key players in the Trump hush money case

Former President Trump departing after speaking at a campaign rally in Waco, TX. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

With the world watching as former President Trump makes history with his court appearance to face criminal charges, attention now turns to the key figures in the case who will help determine his fate.

Driving the news: Trump is due to appear in a Manhattan criminal court Tuesday after being indicted by a New York grand jury on charges related to an illegal hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Here are the key players in the case:

Donald Trump

Trump, who's running for president in 2024, is the first president in U.S. history — sitting or former — to face criminal charges. He denies any wrongdoing.

He was a candidate during the 2016 presidential election when he allegedly okayed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to send a hush money payment to Daniels — money that was recorded as legal expenses.

Trump is expected to turn himself in to the authorities on Tuesday and face arraignment on more than two dozen charges, which have yet to be unveiled.

What to watch: Trump faces legal peril elsewhere, too. He is facing probes in Georgia, New York and by a special counsel into his efforts to subvert 2020 election results, alleged financial fraud, and his handling of presidential records.

Alvin Bragg

Alvin Bragg, the first Black Manhattan District Attorney, inherited the years-long investigation when he took office last year.

Judge Juan Merchan

Acting N.Y. Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan has handled several high-profile prosecutions, including some involving Trump's circle.

Merchan oversaw the criminal tax fraud case against the Trump Organization, which a jury found guilty on all 17 counts and in a separate case sentenced the firm's finance chief to five months in prison, plus five years' probation for tax fraud.

The judge is presiding over a case against ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who's accused of defrauding donors in a fundraiser to build a wall along the Southern border.

Merchan, who served as an acting justice on the State Supreme Court since 2009, has previously told Trump Organization attorneys that he will not tolerate arguments that prosecutors are pursuing the case due to disdain for the former president.

Of note: "I have no reason to believe this judge is biased," Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina told CNN on Sunday.

Michael Cohen

A key witness is Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who alleges the former president directed him to pay $130,000 in hush money to Daniels to keep her from going public about an alleged affair with Trump. The former president denies both claims.

In 2018, after the hush money payment to Daniels emerged, Cohen initially said he paid with his own money and that neither the Trump campaign nor the Trump Organization reimbursed him.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges and received a three-year prison sentence related in part to the payment to Daniels.

He testified last month before the grand jury that voted to indict Trump.

Trump's attorneys

Todd Blanche, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, was brought on as Trump's lead counsel in the case, a campaign official confirmed to Axios.

Blanche previously represented Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort as well as Igor Fruman, a Rudy Giuliani associate who pleaded guilty in a campaign finance case brought by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office.

former campaign chair Paul Manafort as well as Igor Fruman, a Rudy Giuliani associate who pleaded guilty in a campaign finance case brought by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office. He was most recently a partner at law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.

Trump is also represented in the case by Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina.

Necheles previously served on the defense team in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial.

Tacopina has represented Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., before the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

Tacopina is also defending Trump in a defamation case involving writer E. Jean Carroll. He's frequently appeared on TV networks to discuss the hush money case.

Stormy Daniels