Ex-Trump Org exec sentenced to 5 months in jail over tax fraud scheme
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was sentenced Tuesday for his role in helping run a years-long tax fraud scheme at the former president’s business, the AP reported.
Driving the news: Weisselberg, 75, was sentenced to five months in jail and taken into custody. He is expected to serve his sentence at Rikers Island in New York.
- Weisselberg also has to pay nearly $2 million in taxes and penalties and will receive five years of probation, which is in line with his plea agreement, per AP. Weisselberg reportedly could be eligible for early release — and serve a little more than three months — if he "behaves behind bars."
The big picture: Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to assisting in the tax fraud scheme and admitted to 15 felonies.
- Weisselberg and the Trump family business were charged in 2021 for taking more than $1.7 million in "off the books" compensation from the organization.
- The Trump Organization was convicted in December over the tax fraud scheme.
