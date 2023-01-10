Ex-Trump Org exec sentenced to 5 months in jail over tax fraud scheme

Former CFO Allen Weisselberg during a trial at the New York Supreme Court on Nov. 17. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was sentenced Tuesday for his role in helping run a years-long tax fraud scheme at the former president’s business, the AP reported.

Driving the news: Weisselberg, 75, was sentenced to five months in jail and taken into custody. He is expected to serve his sentence at Rikers Island in New York.

Weisselberg also has to pay nearly $2 million in taxes and penalties and will receive five years of probation, which is in line with his plea agreement, per AP. Weisselberg reportedly could be eligible for early release — and serve a little more than three months — if he "behaves behind bars."

The big picture: Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to assisting in the tax fraud scheme and admitted to 15 felonies.

Weisselberg and the Trump family business were charged in 2021 for taking more than $1.7 million in "off the books" compensation from the organization.

The Trump Organization was convicted in December over the tax fraud scheme.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional details.