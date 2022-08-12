Judge denies Trump Organization attempt to dismiss tax fraud case
A judge on Friday reportedly denied a request to dismiss the Manhattan tax fraud case against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
Why it matters: Friday's denial allows the case to move forward to a trial in October, the New York Times reports.
The big picture: The decision came after former president Donald Trump suffered another legal blow earlier this week when the FBI searched his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago in a separate criminal investigation.
Catch up quick: Last year, the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged Weisselberg and the Trump family business for allegedly engaging in a 15-year scheme to defraud state and federal tax authorities by compensating top executives with "off the books" perks.
- Weisselberg and the Trump Organization tried to get the charges dismissed in February, claiming that they were politically motivated, the Times reports.
Details: Judge Juan Merchan dismissed one of the tax fraud counts, per CBS News, but allowed the remaining 14 to stand.
- Merchan also granted a hearing to hear Weisselberg's arguments to suppress statements he made while in custody in July 2021 after he surrendered himself to authorities, per CNN.
