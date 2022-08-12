Judge denies Trump Organization attempt to dismiss tax fraud case

A judge on Friday reportedly denied a request to dismiss the Manhattan tax fraud case against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

Why it matters: Friday's denial allows the case to move forward to a trial in October, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: The decision came after former president Donald Trump suffered another legal blow earlier this week when the FBI searched his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago in a separate criminal investigation.

Catch up quick: Last year, the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged Weisselberg and the Trump family business for allegedly engaging in a 15-year scheme to defraud state and federal tax authorities by compensating top executives with "off the books" perks.

Weisselberg and the Trump Organization tried to get the charges dismissed in February, claiming that they were politically motivated, the Times reports.

Details: Judge Juan Merchan dismissed one of the tax fraud counts, per CBS News, but allowed the remaining 14 to stand.

Merchan also granted a hearing to hear Weisselberg's arguments to suppress statements he made while in custody in July 2021 after he surrendered himself to authorities, per CNN.

