Former President Trump said late Thursday he would not oppose the release of a warrant authorizing the FBI to search his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Driving the news: Responding to Attorney General Merrick Garland's request to a federal court earlier Thursday to unseal parts of the warrant that he confirmed he "personally approved," Trump said a statement: "Release the documents now!"

What he's saying: "Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid … I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents," Trump said.

Of note: CNN, NBC News, the Washington Post and E.W. Scripps Company filed a motion on Thursday seeking to have "all probable cause affidavits filed in support of the search warrant" of Trump's Palm Beach residence unsealed due to "the historic importance of these events."

Public access to the records "will promote public understanding of this historically significant, unprecedented execution of a search warrant in the residence of a former President," the outlets said in the filing.

