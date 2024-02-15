Trump to attend New York hush money case hearing

Former President Trump speaks during a rally at Coastal Carolina University on Feb. 10 in Conway, South Carolina. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former President Trump is expected to attend a hearing on Thursday in his criminal trial over a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Why it matters: The judge overseeing the case could indicate whether Trump's trial will start on March 25. If it proceeds as scheduled, the case could be the first of his four criminal cases to go to trial.

Trump's federal 2020 election trial was originally scheduled to begin on March 4, but has been postponed. The Supreme Court may take up an appeal that the former president filed this week, which could push the trial back.

Catch up fast: Trump was indicted last March by a Manhattan grand jury and charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors allege that Trump conducted a "catch and kill" scheme, which included a $130,000 payment to Daniels.

The New York indictment made Trump the first sitting or former president to ever face criminal charges.

The big picture: The hush money case is one of several pending legal matters Trump faces while campaigning for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination and another term in the White House.

He faces 91 criminal counts in four different jurisdictions.

A separate hearing is scheduled Thursday in one of his other criminal cases. A judge will review allegations of a romantic relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a special prosecutor she hired to assist with Trump's Georgia election interference case.

