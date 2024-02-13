Former President Trump arrives on stage during a rally at Coastal Carolina University on Feb. 10 in Conway, South Carolina. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former President Trump is expected to be in New York on Thursday for a hearing in his criminal trial over a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, his attorney Steve Sadow said. Why it matters: The plan means that Trump will not attend a hearing on the same day in Fulton County over misconduct allegations against the prosecutors overseeing his Georgia 2020 election case.

Trump had been considering attending the Thursday hearing in Georgia, the Washington Post previously reported.

"President Trump will be attending court in New York on Thursday," Sadow told Axios in an email on Tuesday.

The big picture: Several of Trump's court cases could see significant developments in the coming days.

The New York judge overseeing his criminal trial is set to rule Thursday on a series of motions filed by the former president's legal team. The judge could also signal whether the trial will begin as scheduled on March 25.

Separately, a ruling is expected soon in Trump's New York civil fraud trial. Judge Arthur Engoron could impose steep financial penalties on the former president, as well as other consequences for his business empire.

In Georgia, a hearing is scheduled on Thursday to review allegations of an romantic relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a special prosecutor she hired to assist with the case.

Trump and other co-defendants in the case have seized on the relationship in requests to have the prosecutors disqualified and their charges dropped.

What to watch: The Supreme Court could also soon decide whether it will take up and consider Trump's immunity appeal in his federal 2020 election interference case.

