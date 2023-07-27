Data: Axios research; Timeline: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Former President Trump and his legal team are staring down the prospect of three civil and two criminal trials before Election Day 2024.

Why it matters: If the two current criminal trial dates hold, Trump could largely clinch the GOP presidential nomination before voters learn whether he has been convicted on any of the charges.

Trump has already made his legal peril a centerpiece of his campaign, a strategy that would likely intensify if he is the Republican nominee.

Winning the presidency would give him a chance to install sympathetic Justice Department officials or even try to pardon himself if he's convicted, Axios reported in June.

Driving the news: Trump will also learn in the coming weeks whether more trials will be added to his calendar.

He indicated last week that an indictment in special prosecutor Jack Smith's Jan. 6 and 2020 election probe could be imminent.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in April that she'll announce a decision by the end of August on whether to bring charges in the investigation into Trump's efforts to interfere in Georgia's election.

State of play: Trump's first criminal trial — relating to allegations that he falsified business records in connection with a hush money payment — is scheduled to start on March 24, 2024, less than three weeks after Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states will vote.

A judge last week set the trial date for Trump's second criminal trial — the classified documents case — for May 20, 2024, when most primary contests will be done, but largely before the general election season heats up.

Trump also faces three civil trials, with the first one scheduled for October 2, 2023, relating to the civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James on allegations of business fraud against Trump, the Trump Organization and his elder children.

On Jan. 15, 2024, the same day as the Iowa caucuses, Trump is set to be on trial in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against him.

Two weeks later, the former president faces a trial on a federal class-action lawsuit accusing Trump and his business of promoting a pyramid scheme.

Go deeper: Trump's shifting public defenses in classified documents case