46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump legal woes heat up with prospect of Jan. 6 indictment

Erin Doherty
Data: Axios research; Table: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Former President Trump indicated Tuesday that an indictment on Jan. 6 could be imminent.

Why it matters: Trump, who has already been criminally indicted twice since launching his 2024 campaign, has been the consistent frontrunner in the crowded GOP primary despite numerous legal woes.

Driving the news: Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday that he received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is a target of the grand jury probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

  • The letter, which Trump said he received on Sunday night, gives him "4 days to report to the grand jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment," Trump wrote.
  • Prosecutors are investigating Trump's efforts to undermine President Biden's 2020 election victory, and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

State of play: Trump was indicted in June in the criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

  • The indictment charged Trump with 37 felonies relating to his alleged efforts to obstruct the government's effort to retrieve the documents.
  • He pleaded not guilty to all charges in the classified documents case.

A grand jury in Manhattan indicted Trump in March as part of the years-long investigation into his role in hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

  • Trump was arrested and arraigned, and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan criminal court.

Trump faces a separate inquiry related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is nearing a decision on Trump's alleged efforts to subvert results in the state.

  • Trump earlier this month sought to block Willis from prosecuting him in the case, a move that was unanimously rejected by the Georgia Supreme Court.

In another case in New York, Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit in September accusing Trump and his family of financial fraud.

  • James alleged the former president "falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars."
  • If he loses at trial, Trump could face steep fines and restrictions on his ability to do business in New York.

