Trump legal woes heat up with prospect of Jan. 6 indictment
Former President Trump indicated Tuesday that an indictment on Jan. 6 could be imminent.
Why it matters: Trump, who has already been criminally indicted twice since launching his 2024 campaign, has been the consistent frontrunner in the crowded GOP primary despite numerous legal woes.
Driving the news: Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday that he received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is a target of the grand jury probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
- The letter, which Trump said he received on Sunday night, gives him "4 days to report to the grand jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment," Trump wrote.
- Prosecutors are investigating Trump's efforts to undermine President Biden's 2020 election victory, and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
State of play: Trump was indicted in June in the criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office.
- The indictment charged Trump with 37 felonies relating to his alleged efforts to obstruct the government's effort to retrieve the documents.
- He pleaded not guilty to all charges in the classified documents case.
A grand jury in Manhattan indicted Trump in March as part of the years-long investigation into his role in hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.
- Trump was arrested and arraigned, and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan criminal court.
Trump faces a separate inquiry related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is nearing a decision on Trump's alleged efforts to subvert results in the state.
- Trump earlier this month sought to block Willis from prosecuting him in the case, a move that was unanimously rejected by the Georgia Supreme Court.
In another case in New York, Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit in September accusing Trump and his family of financial fraud.
- James alleged the former president "falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars."
- If he loses at trial, Trump could face steep fines and restrictions on his ability to do business in New York.
Go deeper: Trump's shifting public defenses in classified documents case