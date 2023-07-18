Trump legal woes heat up with prospect of Jan. 6 indictment

Data: Axios research; Table: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Former President Trump indicated Tuesday that an indictment on Jan. 6 could be imminent.

Why it matters: Trump, who has already been criminally indicted twice since launching his 2024 campaign, has been the consistent frontrunner in the crowded GOP primary despite numerous legal woes.

Driving the news: Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday that he received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is a target of the grand jury probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The letter, which Trump said he received on Sunday night, gives him "4 days to report to the grand jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment," Trump wrote.

Prosecutors are investigating Trump's efforts to undermine President Biden's 2020 election victory, and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

State of play: Trump was indicted in June in the criminal investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

The indictment charged Trump with 37 felonies relating to his alleged efforts to obstruct the government's effort to retrieve the documents.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges in the classified documents case.

A grand jury in Manhattan indicted Trump in March as part of the years-long investigation into his role in hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump was arrested and arraigned, and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan criminal court.

Trump faces a separate inquiry related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is nearing a decision on Trump's alleged efforts to subvert results in the state.

Trump earlier this month sought to block Willis from prosecuting him in the case, a move that was unanimously rejected by the Georgia Supreme Court.

In another case in New York, Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit in September accusing Trump and his family of financial fraud.

James alleged the former president "falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars."

If he loses at trial, Trump could face steep fines and restrictions on his ability to do business in New York.

