New York Attorney General Letitia James at a press conference in New York City on Monday. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said Tuesday its civil fraud case against former President Trump, his two elder sons and his business "is ready for trial," according to a court filing Monday.

The big picture: The $250 million lawsuit adds to the legal woes and mounting legal bills Trump faces, including three indictments — the latest coming Tuesday in relation to the Jan. 6 probe.

The Republican 2024 presidential frontrunner is also appealing a New York jury's decision to hold him liable for sexual abuse and defamation in writer E. Jean Carroll's civil suit against him.

State of play: James has accused the former president, his elder children and Trump Organization employees of committing financial fraud by misrepresenting valuations on financial statements.

A New York appeals court dismissed the case against Ivanka Trump in June, but others including her father and brothers Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are still named in the suit.

The Trumps deny any wrongdoing in the case.

What's next: The case is due to go to trial on Oct. 2.