Ivanka Trump with former President Trump in Marietta, Georgia, in January 2021. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A New York appeals court dismissed Ivanka Trump from a civil fraud case brought by the state's attorney general against former President Trump, the Trump Organization, her brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and others.

Why it matters: New York Attorney General Letitia James in 2022 accused the former president, his elder children and employees of the Trump Organization of committing financial fraud by misrepresenting valuations on financial statements.

Through the fraud case, which is set to go to trial in October, James has sought a $250 million judgment and to bar the defendants from from serving as an officer or director of a business registered in New York state.

In addition to filing the civil lawsuit, James also referred the defendants to federal prosecutors and the IRS for criminal investigation.

Driving the news: The court ruled Tuesday that James claims against Ivanka Trump were outdated because she left the Trump Organization to join Trump in the White House in 2017.