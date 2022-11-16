President Trump and daughter, Ivanka Trump at a 2021 Republican National Committee rally in Dalto, Georgia. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump said soon after Donald Trump launched his 2024 campaign for president that she would support her father "outside the political arena."

The big picture: The former president's elder daughter served as a senior adviser in the Trump White House. But she told Fox News Digital late Tuesday that she's "choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

What she's saying: "I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka Trump told the outlet.