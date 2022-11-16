42 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Ivanka Trump: "I do not plan to be involved in politics"
Ivanka Trump said soon after Donald Trump launched his 2024 campaign for president that she would support her father "outside the political arena."
The big picture: The former president's elder daughter served as a senior adviser in the Trump White House. But she told Fox News Digital late Tuesday that she's "choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."
What she's saying: "I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka Trump told the outlet.
- "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments."