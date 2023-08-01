TRUMP INDICTED FOR THIRD TIME
Former President Trump was indicted on four counts Tuesday by special counsel Jack Smith over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Why it matters: The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, is the latest legal peril faced by Trump, the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 contest, and forces Republicans to reengage with Jan. 6.
Driving the news: Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
- "Despite having lost, the Defendant was determined to remain in power," the indictment reads.
- The indictment said that Trump had co-conspirators to "assist him in his criminal efforts to overturn" the election. It goes on to reference six co-conspirators — including four attorneys, a former Department of Justice official and a political consultant — but did not name them.
- Prosecutors had been investigating Trump's efforts to undermine President Biden's 2020 election victory and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Smith said during a news conference Tuesday that the "attack on our Nation's Capitol on January 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy" that was "fueled by lies."
- He said that the department's "investigation of other individuals continues."
- He added that his office would seek a speedy trial.
Catch up quick: Smith's inquiry extended far beyond Trump's words on the day of Jan. 6, 2021.
- Testimony had been supplied by virtually every figure involved in Trump's monthslong campaign to overturn the election — and thousands of pages of new evidence are still streaming in.
- Trump had teased his latest potential indictment last month, writing on Truth Social that he received a letter from Smith notifying him that he was a target of the grand jury's probe.
Context: Trump pleaded not guilty in June to 37 felony counts in a probe related to retaining classified information and obstruction of justice. He now faces 40 counts in that case, according to a superseding indictment last week.
- Florida District Judge Aileen Cannon set the trial date in that case for May 20, 2024.
In a separate case, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan criminal court related to hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.
- Prosecutors allege that Trump conducted a "catch and kill" scheme including the $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Trump also faces a separate inquiry related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, where Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is nearing a decision on Trump's alleged efforts to subvert results in the state.
What's next: Trump was summoned to appear before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya at a Washington, D.C., courthouse at 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, per the DOJ.
- The case adds more potential court dates to Trump's calendar, where trials are scheduled to align closely with key events during the election next year.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.