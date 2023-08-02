Anti-Defamation League director Jonathan Greenblatt during a May event in New York City. Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for The Asian American Foundation

Anti-Defamation League director Jonathan Greenblatt denounced former President Trump's 2024 campaign Tuesday evening after it said the indictments he faces are "reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes."

What they're saying: "Comparing this indictment to Nazi Germany in the 1930s is factually incorrect, completely inappropriate and flat out offensive," Greenblatt said in an online post.

"As we have said time and again, such comparisons have no place in politics and are shameful."

The big picture: The Trump campaign issued the statement after the former president was indicted by a grand jury convened by special counsel Jack Smith over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump has now been indicted three times and faces potential criminal convictions, but Axios' April Rubin notes he's not barred from running for or assuming presidential office.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

