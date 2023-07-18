Trump says he's a target in Jan 6. probe, anticipates arrest

Former President Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump said Tuesday that he received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is a target in the grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Trump's remarks on Truth Social indicate that an indictment could be forthcoming.

Driving the news: Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday that he received a letter from Smith on Sunday night "stating that I am a target of the January 6th grand jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the grand jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment."

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican primary, was indicted last month on charges related to his handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.