27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he's a target in Jan 6. probe, anticipates arrest

Erin Doherty
Former US President Donald speaks at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Saturday, July 15, 2023

Former President Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump said Tuesday that he received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is a target in the grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Trump's remarks on Truth Social indicate that an indictment could be forthcoming.

Driving the news: Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday that he received a letter from Smith on Sunday night "stating that I am a target of the January 6th grand jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the grand jury, which almost always means an arrest and indictment."

  • A spokesperson for the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: Trump, the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican primary, was indicted last month on charges related to his handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

