Read: The indictment against Trump in Jan 6. case

Donald Trump at an event in Las Vegas on July 8. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Trump faces a four-count indictment as part of special counsel Jack Smith's criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack — including "conspiracy to defraud" the U.S., according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Why it matters: Trump now faces two federal indictments as well as a criminal case in New York — even as he campaigns as the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries.

Smith charged the former president in June over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Trump was earlier indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in relation to an illegal hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Catch up quick: Trump hinted earlier this month that he could soon be arrested and indicted, after he received a letter from Smith telling him he was a target in the probe.

He denies any wrongdoing in any of the cases.

What to watch: It's unclear how the latest indictment will affect Trump's bid for the White House.

The Trump campaign's fundraising figures, released earlier this summer, suggested that his indictment in the classified documents case helped fuel a fundraising blitz, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

Read the indictment in full, via DocumentCloud: