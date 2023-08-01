43 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Read: The indictment against Trump in Jan 6. case
Former President Trump faces a four-count indictment as part of special counsel Jack Smith's criminal investigation into the Jan. 6 attack — including "conspiracy to defraud" the U.S., according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.
Why it matters: Trump now faces two federal indictments as well as a criminal case in New York — even as he campaigns as the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries.
- Smith charged the former president in June over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.
- Trump was earlier indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in relation to an illegal hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Catch up quick: Trump hinted earlier this month that he could soon be arrested and indicted, after he received a letter from Smith telling him he was a target in the probe.
- He denies any wrongdoing in any of the cases.
What to watch: It's unclear how the latest indictment will affect Trump's bid for the White House.
- The Trump campaign's fundraising figures, released earlier this summer, suggested that his indictment in the classified documents case helped fuel a fundraising blitz, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.
Read the indictment in full, via DocumentCloud: