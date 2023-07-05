Trump's team says it raised $35 million in Q2

Former President Trump's campaign and political action committee raised more than $35 million during the second quarter of 2023, a campaign spokesperson tells Axios.

Why it matters: That's nearly double what the former president brought in during the first quarter of 2023 and suggests his indictment in the classified documents case has helped to fuel a fundraising blitz.

Trump, the front-runner in the crowded Republican primary, raised $18.8 million during the first quarter of 2023 through his joint fundraising committee and his campaign, Politico previously reported.

Driving the news: The campaign spokesperson did not say how much of the $35 million went to Trump's campaign and how much to his Save America political action committee, but recent fundraising appeals said that 90% of donations would go to the campaign and 10% to the PAC.

Politico first reported Trump's latest fundraising numbers.

The big picture: Trump's campaign has raised money off of his legal woes and made his indictments a centerpiece of his re-election efforts.

After his March 30 indictment by a New York grand jury, Trump's campaign said it raised more than $4 million in the first 24 hours after the indictment and more than $1 million in the second 24 hours.

He raised more than $6.6 million in the five days following news of his federal indictment last month related to his handling of classified documents, CNN reported.

Trump's campaign filing will be released later this month through the Federal Election Commission, along with the second-quarter fundraising totals of his rivals in the race for president.

