Trump's team says it raised $35 million in Q2
Former President Trump's campaign and political action committee raised more than $35 million during the second quarter of 2023, a campaign spokesperson tells Axios.
Why it matters: That's nearly double what the former president brought in during the first quarter of 2023 and suggests his indictment in the classified documents case has helped to fuel a fundraising blitz.
- Trump, the front-runner in the crowded Republican primary, raised $18.8 million during the first quarter of 2023 through his joint fundraising committee and his campaign, Politico previously reported.
Driving the news: The campaign spokesperson did not say how much of the $35 million went to Trump's campaign and how much to his Save America political action committee, but recent fundraising appeals said that 90% of donations would go to the campaign and 10% to the PAC.
- Politico first reported Trump's latest fundraising numbers.
The big picture: Trump's campaign has raised money off of his legal woes and made his indictments a centerpiece of his re-election efforts.
- After his March 30 indictment by a New York grand jury, Trump's campaign said it raised more than $4 million in the first 24 hours after the indictment and more than $1 million in the second 24 hours.
- He raised more than $6.6 million in the five days following news of his federal indictment last month related to his handling of classified documents, CNN reported.
- Trump's campaign filing will be released later this month through the Federal Election Commission, along with the second-quarter fundraising totals of his rivals in the race for president.