1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's team says it raised $35 million in Q2

Erin Doherty
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign event on July 1, 2023 in Pickens, South Carolina.

Former President Trump at a campaign event Saturday in Pickens, S.C. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former President Trump's campaign and political action committee raised more than $35 million during the second quarter of 2023, a campaign spokesperson tells Axios.

Why it matters: That's nearly double what the former president brought in during the first quarter of 2023 and suggests his indictment in the classified documents case has helped to fuel a fundraising blitz.

  • Trump, the front-runner in the crowded Republican primary, raised $18.8 million during the first quarter of 2023 through his joint fundraising committee and his campaign, Politico previously reported.

Driving the news: The campaign spokesperson did not say how much of the $35 million went to Trump's campaign and how much to his Save America political action committee, but recent fundraising appeals said that 90% of donations would go to the campaign and 10% to the PAC.

  • Politico first reported Trump's latest fundraising numbers.

The big picture: Trump's campaign has raised money off of his legal woes and made his indictments a centerpiece of his re-election efforts.

  • After his March 30 indictment by a New York grand jury, Trump's campaign said it raised more than $4 million in the first 24 hours after the indictment and more than $1 million in the second 24 hours.
  • He raised more than $6.6 million in the five days following news of his federal indictment last month related to his handling of classified documents, CNN reported.
  • Trump's campaign filing will be released later this month through the Federal Election Commission, along with the second-quarter fundraising totals of his rivals in the race for president.

