Former President Trump is driven from his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Trump has raised more than $5 million since news of his indictment broke late Thursday — over $4 million in the first 24 hours and over $1 million in the second 24 hours, a Trump official told Axios on Saturday night.

Why it matters: The donation gusher validates the view of most top Republicans that the expected indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, at least in the short term, will help Trump's effort to build a formidable lead for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

By the numbers: In announcing the initial $4 million haul, Trump's campaign noted that over 25% of the donations came from first-time donors to him.

That figure wasn't available for the Saturday donations.

What we're hearing: Trump officials weren't sure the donation bump would last past the first day.

"This is someone who has run twice for president of the United States," Jason Miller, a Trump campaign senior adviser, told me.

"There's a whole new group of Trump supporters who are angered by what they see as this political persecution."

What they're saying: The campaign tells Axios that 16,000+ volunteers signed up on his website in 24 hours.

Steven Cheung, Trump campaign spokesman, told Axios: "The Manhattan DA's crusade against President Donald J. Trump is nothing more than political persecution and, just like with every other hoax that President Trump has been targeted with, there is no crime whatsoever, except for election interference by radical Democrats through weaponization of our justice system against President Trump and his supporters."

The latest: "Trump's legal team is considering asking to move his criminal case from Manhattan to the more conservative New York borough of Staten Island out of concern that he won't be able to get a fair trial," Bloomberg News reported Saturday.

What's next: Trump is expected to travel from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, to Manhattan on Monday, then stay in Trump Tower that night. He'll surrender on Tuesday, then return to Mar-a-Lago after the arraignment.