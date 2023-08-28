Judge sets Trump trial for March 4 in election interference case

Former President Trump arrives to depart at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on Aug. 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump's trial for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election is set to start on March 4, 2024, the federal judge overseeing the case said in a court hearing on Monday.

Why it matters: The new trial date falls squarely in the middle of the 2024 presidential election — a day before Super Tuesday — when the current GOP frontrunner is likely to face a packed courtroom and campaign calendar.

The big picture: Prosecutors working under special counsel Jack Smith argued for a start date of Jan. 2, 2024, citing the "public's strong interest in a speedy trial."

Trump's lawyers countered with a proposed start date of April 2026.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan rejected both dates during Monday's hearing and said "neither" were acceptable.

Trump was indicted in July on four criminal counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He faces the prospect of three civil and four criminal trials before Election Day.

Zoom out: Prosecutors for Smith said that discovery in the case is up to 12.8 million pages and that the process is now "substantially complete."

More than half of all of the pages came from entities associated with Trump directly, including his tweets and materials associated with his political action committee and others.

The bottom line: "Setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on the defendant's personal and professional obligations," Chutkan said.

"Mr. Trump, like any defendant, will have to make the trial date work regardless of his schedule."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.