Trump requests April 2026 start for election fraud trial

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former President Trump at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Aug. 12. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lawyers for former President Trump requested an April 2026 start date for the trial on his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a Thursday court filing.

Why it matters: The request in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith comes as the Republican presidential primary front-runner faces a collision course between his mounting court cases and his 2024 campaign.

Driving the news: The filing in the U.S. District Court in D.C. formally opposes Smith's proposal for a trial start date of Jan. 2.

The big picture: Trump pleaded not guilty to all federal charges in the case earlier this month, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

It's one of four indictments brought against him in the past four months. Trump denies any wrongdoing in all of the cases and has launched merchandise seeking to capitalize off his legal woes.

He continues to dominate the polls and his campaign reported $35 million in donations in the second quarter of 2023 — nearly double the amount recorded in the first quarter.

Go deeper: Trump legal peril enters new phase

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.