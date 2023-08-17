Skip to main content
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump requests April 2026 start for election fraud trial

Rebecca Falconer
Former President Trump at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Aug. 12.

Former President Trump at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Aug. 12. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lawyers for former President Trump requested an April 2026 start date for the trial on his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a Thursday court filing.

Why it matters: The request in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith comes as the Republican presidential primary front-runner faces a collision course between his mounting court cases and his 2024 campaign.

Driving the news: The filing in the U.S. District Court in D.C. formally opposes Smith's proposal for a trial start date of Jan. 2.

The big picture: Trump pleaded not guilty to all federal charges in the case earlier this month, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Go deeper: Trump legal peril enters new phase

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper