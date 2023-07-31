Trump dominates DeSantis in 2024 poll with third place way behind

Former President Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Former President Trump is trouncing his Republican rivals in the 2024 primary, according to a new N.Y. Times/Siena College poll, leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 37 percentage points nationally among likely primary voters.

Why it matters: The nearest third place candidate is at 3%, and Trump also leads DeSantis by 31 percentage points if polled head-to-head.

In the overall poll, Trump was at 54% and DeSantis at 17%.

Former Vice President Pence, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott each had 3%.

Both Trump and DeSantis have strong overall favorable ratings from voters, with Trump at 76% and DeSantis at 66%.

Zoom out: The poll comes also as Republicans hold a slight partisan edge over Democrats, which shows that 45% of Americans are Republican or lean-Republican, while 42% are Democrat or lean-Democratic, per Gallup.

That's a change from previous years, including in 2022, when an equal number of Americans said they consider themself a Republican and Democrat.

Democrats held a partisan edge over Republicans in 2020, 2018 and 2016, per the average of Gallup party affiliation polls from those years.

Between the lines: DeSantis has made fighting "woke" ideology in schools and businesses a central part of his campaign.

But asked to choose between "defeating radical 'woke' ideology" and "restoring law and order in our streets and at the border," 65% chose law and order compared to 24% for the ideological fight.

The bottom line: 71% of Republican voters think that Trump has not committed serious federal crimes, per the poll.

Trump and his legal team face the possibility of three civil and two criminal trials before Election Day 2024.

If the two current criminal trial dates hold, Trump could largely clinch the GOP presidential nomination before voters learn whether he has been convicted on any of the charges.

