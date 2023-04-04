Skip to main content
Trump campaign fundraises with fake mug shot merch

Sareen Habeshian

Credit: Trump campaign

The Trump campaign is capitalizing on the former president's arrest Tuesday.

Driving the news: An email from Trump's 2024 campaign was sent advertising a t-shirt with a fake mug shot of former President Trump, with the phrase "NOT GUILTY" below it.

  • The shirt is free with a $47 contribution to the campaign.
  • The shirt can also be purchased for $36 from Trump's campaign merchandise store.

The big picture: The solicitation came just before Trump arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Court for his arraignment on charges related to a 2016 hush money payment.

  • Trump, who is in the middle of campaigning for the 2024 election, is the first president to have ever faced criminal charges.

Of note: The Trump campaign has been using the indictment to fundraise.

  • Trump advisor Jason Miller tweeted Monday that more than $8 million has been raised in the four days since news of the indictment broke.
