1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Trump campaign fundraises with fake mug shot merch
The Trump campaign is capitalizing on the former president's arrest Tuesday.
Driving the news: An email from Trump's 2024 campaign was sent advertising a t-shirt with a fake mug shot of former President Trump, with the phrase "NOT GUILTY" below it.
- The shirt is free with a $47 contribution to the campaign.
- The shirt can also be purchased for $36 from Trump's campaign merchandise store.
The big picture: The solicitation came just before Trump arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Court for his arraignment on charges related to a 2016 hush money payment.
- Trump, who is in the middle of campaigning for the 2024 election, is the first president to have ever faced criminal charges.
Of note: The Trump campaign has been using the indictment to fundraise.
- Trump advisor Jason Miller tweeted Monday that more than $8 million has been raised in the four days since news of the indictment broke.