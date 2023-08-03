Trump heads to Washington for arraignment in federal Jan. 6 case
Former President Trump returns to Washington on Thursday as a criminal defendant — where he'll be arraigned on federal conspiracy charges related to the 2020 election.
Why it matters: The GOP presidential frontrunner has now been indicted three times since launching his 2024 campaign.
- The latest charges will force Republicans to reengage with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and Trump will appear at the same courthouse where more than 1,000 Capitol rioters charged with crimes have had hearings.
Driving the news: Trump is expected to appear 4pm ET Thursday at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya,
- Trump traveled from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to D.C.
- Trump's lawyers Todd Blanche and John Lauro will be traveling with Trump to D.C. and are expected to appear in court beside him, CNN reported.
Catch up quick: Trump was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury convened by special counsel Jack Smith.
- The former president was charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
- Trump has denied wrongdoing following every indictment against him.
Editor's note: This story is breaking and will be updated.
The indictment catalogs a slew of alleged steps Trump and his allies took as part of their bid to retain power after losing the 2020 election:
- A five-step plan: Trump and his six co-conspirators followed a five-part plan in order to retain power after losing the 2020 election, from making election fraud claims to trying to induce Vice President Mike Pence to reject the election results.
- Three conspiracies: The charges include three criminal conspiracy counts related to Trump's efforts to stay in power.
- Six unidentified co-conspirators: Trump helpers referenced in the indictment, but not named, are described as four attorneys, a Justice Department official, and a political consultant.
- Seven lawmakers: Trump and his allies allegedly reached out to six senators and a congressman during and after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
- Seven states: Trump and his co-conspirators allegedly tried to organize slates of fake electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
- 21 election lies