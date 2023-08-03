Trump heads to Washington for arraignment in federal Jan. 6 case

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former President Trump appears at a political rally on July 29 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Former President Trump returns to Washington on Thursday as a criminal defendant — where he'll be arraigned on federal conspiracy charges related to the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The GOP presidential frontrunner has now been indicted three times since launching his 2024 campaign.

The latest charges will force Republicans to reengage with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and Trump will appear at the same courthouse where more than 1,000 Capitol rioters charged with crimes have had hearings.

Driving the news: Trump is expected to appear 4pm ET Thursday at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya,

Trump traveled from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to D.C.

Trump's lawyers Todd Blanche and John Lauro will be traveling with Trump to D.C. and are expected to appear in court beside him, CNN reported.

Catch up quick: Trump was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury convened by special counsel Jack Smith.

The former president was charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Trump has denied wrongdoing following every indictment against him.

Go deeper: Read: The indictment against Trump in Jan 6. case

Editor's note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Clockwise from top left: Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, and Sidney Powell. Photo: Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee, Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post, Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call, Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The indictment catalogs a slew of alleged steps Trump and his allies took as part of their bid to retain power after losing the 2020 election:

A five-step plan: Trump and his six co-conspirators followed a five-part plan in order to retain power after losing the 2020 election, from making election fraud claims to trying to induce Vice President Mike Pence to reject the election results.

Three conspiracies: The charges include three criminal conspiracy counts related to Trump's efforts to stay in power.

The charges include three criminal conspiracy counts related to Trump's efforts to stay in power. Six unidentified co-conspirators: Trump helpers referenced in the indictment, but not named, are described as four attorneys, a Justice Department official, and a political consultant.

Trump helpers referenced in the indictment, but not named, are described as four attorneys, a Justice Department official, and a political consultant. Seven lawmakers: Trump and his allies allegedly reached out to six senators and a congressman during and after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump and his allies allegedly reached out to six senators and a congressman during and after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Seven states: Trump and his co-conspirators allegedly tried to organize slates of fake electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump and his co-conspirators allegedly tried to organize slates of fake electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. 21 election lies

Share this story.