Live
Updated 22 mins ago

Trump heads to Washington for arraignment in federal Jan. 6 case

Sareen Habeshian

Former President Trump appears at a political rally on July 29 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Former President Trump returns to Washington on Thursday as a criminal defendant — where he'll be arraigned on federal conspiracy charges related to the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The GOP presidential frontrunner has now been indicted three times since launching his 2024 campaign.

  • The latest charges will force Republicans to reengage with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and Trump will appear at the same courthouse where more than 1,000 Capitol rioters charged with crimes have had hearings.

Driving the news: Trump is expected to appear 4pm ET Thursday at the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse before Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya,

  • Trump traveled from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to D.C.
  • Trump's lawyers Todd Blanche and John Lauro will be traveling with Trump to D.C. and are expected to appear in court beside him, CNN reported.

Catch up quick: Trump was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury convened by special counsel Jack Smith.

  • The former president was charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
  • Trump has denied wrongdoing following every indictment against him.

Go deeper: Read: The indictment against Trump in Jan 6. case

Editor's note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Trump's Jan. 6 indictment, by the numbers

Clockwise from top left: Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, and Sidney Powell.
Clockwise from top left: Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, and Sidney Powell. Photo: Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee, Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post, Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call, Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The indictment catalogs a slew of alleged steps Trump and his allies took as part of their bid to retain power after losing the 2020 election:

  • A five-step plan: Trump and his six co-conspirators followed a five-part plan in order to retain power after losing the 2020 election, from making election fraud claims to trying to induce Vice President Mike Pence to reject the election results.
  • Three conspiracies: The charges include three criminal conspiracy counts related to Trump's efforts to stay in power.
  • Six unidentified co-conspirators: Trump helpers referenced in the indictment, but not named, are described as four attorneys, a Justice Department official, and a political consultant.
  • Seven lawmakers: Trump and his allies allegedly reached out to six senators and a congressman during and after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
  • Seven states: Trump and his co-conspirators allegedly tried to organize slates of fake electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
  • 21 election lies

