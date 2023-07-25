McCarthy floats "impeachment inquiry" into Biden
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday raised a possible "impeachment inquiry" into President Biden.
Why it matters: McCarthy has dangled impeachment against Biden cabinet officials, but this is the closest he's come to making that threat against the president personally.
- The House speaker went so far as to kill a right-wing effort to hold a House vote on impeaching Biden over his border policies last month.
What he's saying: McCarthy said in a Fox News appearance that the House's investigation into business dealings by Biden family members is "rising to level of impeachment inquiry."
- McCarthy said such a probe would provide the House "the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed."
- Citing testimony from IRS whistleblowers to the Oversight Committee that the Justice Department slow-walked its Hunter Biden probe, McCarthy accused Biden of "weaponization of government to benefit his family," comparing him to Richard Nixon.
The other side: Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte, in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Monday, offered to make U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who led the investigation into Hunter Biden, available for testimony.
- "We are deeply concerned by any misrepresentations of our work ... that could unduly harm public confidence in the evenhanded administration of justice," Uriarte wrote.
- Attorney General Merrick Garland last month rebuffed the whistleblowers' allegations that DOJ officials meddled in Weiss's probe.
- Earlier this month, Weiss himself himself pushed back on claims that he sought, and was denied, special counsel status to pursue the Hunter Biden case.
Between the lines: The House isn't ready to vote on Biden's impeachment yet — a move many swing-district moderates wouldn't go for. But McCarthy faces significant pressure from his right flank to go full bore.
- By launching an inquiry, McCarthy would be kickstarting a lengthy process that many Republicans hope will yield evidence to strengthen the case for impeachment.
- Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee are previewing what that process would look like by gradually building their case for impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.