DOJ offers Hunter Biden prosecutor to Congress for public testimony

Hunter Biden arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., on June 25. Photo: Julia Nikhinson/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Department of Justice said Monday that U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, who reached a plea deal with Hunter Biden, will be made available to testify at a public hearing about the probe after the August recess.

Why it matters: House Republicans have demanded information from the Trump-appointed prosecutor about the probe into Hunter Biden — and they've accused the DOJ of being politicized by President Biden.

Driving the news: Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote to House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that "it is strongly in the public interest for the American people and for Congress to hear directly" from Weiss.

"We are deeply concerned by any misrepresentations about our work—whether deliberate or arising from misunderstandings—that could unduly harm public confidence in the evenhanded administration of justice, to which we are dedicated," Uriarte wrote in the letter.

Uriarte said that Weiss is available to testify on Sept. 27, Sept. 28, Oct. 18 and Oct. 19.

The context: The letter comes after a pair of IRS whistleblowers testified to Congress that the DOJ slow-walked its investigation and ignored recommendations to file felony tax charges, instead striking a plea deal that will allow the president's son to avoid prison time, Axios' Zach Basu and Stef Kight reported.

Referencing the whistleblowers' claims, Uriarte said Weiss is "the appropriate person to speak to these issues, as he is both the senior Department official responsible for the investigation as well as the person with direct knowledge of the facts[.]"

What we're watching: There is longstanding DOJ policy not to comment on ongoing investigations.

"[T]he most appropriate time for any testimony on these subjects is after the matter is closed," Uriarte wrote.

Uriarte said Weiss' testimony "must be appropriately limited to protect the ongoing matter," signaling that the U.S. attorney can speak to "authority and jurisdiction to bring charges wherever he deems appropriate."

Judiciary Committee members are unlikely to limit their questions to such a narrow scope.

Catch up quick: After a years-long investigation by Weiss, Hunter Biden's son last month agreed to plead guilty to tax misdemeanors and enter a probation agreement on a felony gun charge.

Weiss said in a statement after the plea deal was made public that the investigation is "ongoing."

