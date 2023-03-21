Former President Trump (left) and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Photos: Spencer Platt and Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office reiterated Tuesday that they won't be intimidated by House Republicans amid the investigation of former President Trump.

What they're saying: "We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law," a spokesperson for Bragg said in a statement.

"In every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our skilled, honest and dedicated lawyers remain hard at work."

State of play: Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), James Comer (R-Ky.) and Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) sent a letter Monday to Bragg demanding that he testify before Congress and turn over any documents related to the Trump probe.

The GOP lawmakers accused Bragg of perpetrating an "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority" and alleged that a "politically motivated" indictment would interfere in the course of the 2024 presidential election.

Trump and his allies have escalated attacks on Bragg ahead of a possible indictment over his alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Bragg reassured his staff in a memo Saturday that efforts to intimidate them or threaten the rule of law will not be tolerated.

The big picture: Trump said in a Truth Social post Saturday that he expected to be arrested Tuesday and called on his supporters to rally in protest.

While he hasn't yet been indicted, no U.S. president has ever faced criminal charges.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has since announced a congressional investigation into Bragg's office.

