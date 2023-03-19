Manhattan DA reassures staff of their safety after Trump protest call

Alvin Bragg, Manhattan district attorney, speaks during an interview in New York in Dec. 2022. Photo: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reassured staff in a memo Saturday that efforts to intimidate them or threaten the rule of law will not be tolerated.

Driving the news: The move comes after former President Donald Trump issued a call on social media Saturday for his supporters to protest in light of what he claimed is his impending arrest.

Citing "illegal leaks" from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Trump wrote that he would be arrested on Tuesday amid the office's investigation into a hush money payment allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"Protest, take our nation back!" he wrote.

State of play: Bragg told staff that their safety was a "top priority" and that law enforcement partners would fully investigate any "specific or credible threats" against the office.

"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," he wrote in the memo, which was first reported by Politico.

While Bragg did not mention Trump by name, the letter to staff alluded to the "press attention and public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation by this office."

The big picture: Trump was invited to testify before a New York grand jury earlier this month as part of the Manhattan district attorney's office investigation into the hush money payment Daniels.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Saturday accused Bragg of an "outrageous abuse of power” and announced a congressional investigation into the matter.

