House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Saturday announced a congressional investigation into the local prosecutors reportedly preparing to indict former President Trump.

Driving the news: Trump said in a Truth Social post on Saturday he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as part of a Manhattan District Attorney investigation into hush money payments he allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Law enforcement agencies are reportedly preparing for the fallout from an indictment of Trump as soon as next week.

What they’re saying: McCarthy accused Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg of “an outrageous abuse of power” and of “pursu[ing] political vengeance against President Trump” in a tweet posted Saturday morning.

“I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions,” McCarthy said.

Leading GOP hardliners in the House, including Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), signaled support for the probe.

The other side: Democratic lawmakers quickly accused McCarthy of his own abuse of power by using the federal government to crack down on local law enforcement.

“The guy who created a committee to look into ‘weaponization of government’ is using his powers in government to stop an independent prosecution of his boss,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) tweeted in response.

The big picture: The new probe would fit into a network of investigations House Republicans are pursuing against other government bodies who they’ve accused of “weaponizing” federal resources to target conservatives.