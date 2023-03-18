McCarthy orders probe of district attorney investigating Trump
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Saturday announced a congressional investigation into the local prosecutors reportedly preparing to indict former President Trump.
Driving the news: Trump said in a Truth Social post on Saturday he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as part of a Manhattan District Attorney investigation into hush money payments he allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
- Law enforcement agencies are reportedly preparing for the fallout from an indictment of Trump as soon as next week.
What they’re saying: McCarthy accused Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg of “an outrageous abuse of power” and of “pursu[ing] political vengeance against President Trump” in a tweet posted Saturday morning.
- “I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions,” McCarthy said.
- Leading GOP hardliners in the House, including Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), signaled support for the probe.
The other side: Democratic lawmakers quickly accused McCarthy of his own abuse of power by using the federal government to crack down on local law enforcement.
- “The guy who created a committee to look into ‘weaponization of government’ is using his powers in government to stop an independent prosecution of his boss,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) tweeted in response.
The big picture: The new probe would fit into a network of investigations House Republicans are pursuing against other government bodies who they’ve accused of “weaponizing” federal resources to target conservatives.
- Spokespeople for the House Oversight Committee and the Judiciary Committee, which have led most of the probes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
- McCarthy and Bragg did not immediately respond to requests for comment.