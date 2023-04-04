A look inside protests near the Manhattan courthouse ahead of Trump's arrival

Supporters and opponents of former President Trump are kept apart outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court before his arraignment on April 4 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Throngs of people have flocked to the Manhattan courthouse where former President Trump will make history on Tuesday as he's arraigned on criminal charges.

State of play: Metal barricades divided Trump's supporters and critics as they gathered at a park across from the courthouse ahead of his highly anticipated appearance.

New York City police have bolstered security measures both around the courthouse and Trump Tower.

Members of the press also lined up on the streets to gain entry to the courtroom.

Details: Republican Reps. George Santos (N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), a close Trump ally, joined the crowds Tuesday.

Greene headlined a rally at a park across from the Criminal Courts Building, but her words were muffled by protestors who were blowing whistles and shouting.

Video from the scene showed security struggling to escort Greene through the crowd.

In photos:

Supporters of former President Trump and counter-protestors at Collect Pond Park near the courthouse on April 4. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A supporter of former President Trump scuffles with anti-Trump protesters outside the courthouse on April 4. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump supporters gather at Collect Pond Park ahead of his arraignment hearing. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Trump supporters gather outside the courthouse on April 4. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) walks through the crowd gathered outside the courthouse. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks through the crowd gathered outside the Manhattan courthouse. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What to watch: Trump is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at 2:15pm ET at the Manhattan courthouse.

He's then planning to return home to Florida and give a speech at Mar-a-Lago at 8:15pm ET.

