1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

A look inside protests near the Manhattan courthouse ahead of Trump's arrival

Erin Doherty
Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump are kept apart outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court before his arraignment on April 04, 2023 in New York City

Supporters and opponents of former President Trump are kept apart outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court before his arraignment on April 4 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Throngs of people have flocked to the Manhattan courthouse where former President Trump will make history on Tuesday as he's arraigned on criminal charges.

State of play: Metal barricades divided Trump's supporters and critics as they gathered at a park across from the courthouse ahead of his highly anticipated appearance.

Details: Republican Reps. George Santos (N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), a close Trump ally, joined the crowds Tuesday.

  • Greene headlined a rally at a park across from the Criminal Courts Building, but her words were muffled by protestors who were blowing whistles and shouting.
  • Video from the scene showed security struggling to escort Greene through the crowd.
In photos:
Supporters of former President Donald Trump and counter-protestors are separated as they hold rallies at Collect Pond Park near the courthouse ahead of his arraignment hearing on April 04, 2023 in New York City
Supporters of former President Trump and counter-protestors at Collect Pond Park near the courthouse on April 4. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump scuffles with anti-Trump protesters outside the courthouse where Trump will arrive later in the day for his arraignment on April 4,
A supporter of former President Trump scuffles with anti-Trump protesters outside the courthouse on April 4. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather at Collect Pond Park ahead of his arraignment hearing near the courthouse on April 04, 2023
Trump supporters gather at Collect Pond Park ahead of his arraignment hearing. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive later in the day for his arraignment on April 4,
Trump supporters gather outside the courthouse on April 4. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) walks through the crowd gathered outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive later in the day for his arraignment on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) walks through the crowd gathered outside the courthouse. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks through the crowd gathered outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive later in the day for his arraignment on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks through the crowd gathered outside the Manhattan courthouse. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

What to watch: Trump is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at 2:15pm ET at the Manhattan courthouse.

  • He's then planning to return home to Florida and give a speech at Mar-a-Lago at 8:15pm ET.

