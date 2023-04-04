1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
A look inside protests near the Manhattan courthouse ahead of Trump's arrival
Throngs of people have flocked to the Manhattan courthouse where former President Trump will make history on Tuesday as he's arraigned on criminal charges.
State of play: Metal barricades divided Trump's supporters and critics as they gathered at a park across from the courthouse ahead of his highly anticipated appearance.
- New York City police have bolstered security measures both around the courthouse and Trump Tower.
- Members of the press also lined up on the streets to gain entry to the courtroom.
Details: Republican Reps. George Santos (N.Y.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), a close Trump ally, joined the crowds Tuesday.
- Greene headlined a rally at a park across from the Criminal Courts Building, but her words were muffled by protestors who were blowing whistles and shouting.
- Video from the scene showed security struggling to escort Greene through the crowd.
In photos:
What to watch: Trump is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at 2:15pm ET at the Manhattan courthouse.
- He's then planning to return home to Florida and give a speech at Mar-a-Lago at 8:15pm ET.
