People walk past barriers set up across the street from Trump Tower in New York City on Sunday. Photo: ANDREW Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

New York City police have stepped up security measures ahead of former President Trump's expected arraignment on Tuesday on charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

Driving the news: Trump said on his Truth Social platform he'll leave his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida at noon Monday and travel to Trump Tower before attending the courthouse in Manhattan on Tuesday morning.

State of play: Steel barricades have already gone up near both Trump Tower and the courthouse as security officials prepare for possible protests.

Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) plans to join the New York Young Republican Club to "peacefully rally" against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's investigation into the former president.

What they're saying: "Officers have been placed on alert and the department remains ready to respond as needed and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their rights," the NYPD said in an emailed statement on anticipated protests about Trump's arraignment.

"There are no current credible threats to New York City."

Of note: Trump has indicated that he will deliver remarks back at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night following his New York court appearance.

The big picture: Trump was the first president to be impeached twice. Now he's also the first former or sitting president to face criminal charges.

A grand jury indicted the former president last Thursday in the N.Y. case related to hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to adult film star Daniels, who alleged they had an affair.

The specific charges have yet to be made public, but Trump has always denied any criminal wrongdoing or that he had an affair with Daniels, and he has repeatedly labeled the Manhattan investigation a "witch hunt."

Representatives for the Manhattan District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

