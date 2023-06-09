2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
In photos: Trump stored classified docs in Mar-a-Lago bathroom and ballroom, DOJ says
The 37-count federal indictment against former President Trump that was unsealed Friday included pictures of dozens of boxes stored throughout his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Why it matters: The Department of Justice says the boxes, stored everywhere from a shower to a business center, held hundreds of classified documents that, if exposed, could threaten U.S. national security, foreign relations, and the safety of the military.
- For about three months in 2021, some of Trump's boxes were kept in the ballroom where "events and gatherings took place," the indictment says.
- Mar-a-Lago, which the indictment said was not an authorized location to store the classified documents, hosted events for tens of thousands of its members and guests while the boxes were at the resort.
In photos:
Go deeper: Special counsel: "We have one set of laws in this country"