Trump faces federal charges in Miami
Former President Donald Trump is slated to make a first appearance before a federal judge at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Miami at 3pm Tuesday after being indicted on federal charges.
Why it matters: Officials are bracing for potential demonstrations and threats near the courthouse, so downtown traffic and businesses could be impacted.
- Cameras are not allowed in the courthouse for the hearing, which typically involves a judge reading the charges, asking if the defendant pleads guilty or not guilty, and then deciding whether they will be held in prison or released until a trial.
- Trump has reportedly been scrambling to find a defense attorney who is licensed to appear in the Southern District of Florida. Two attorneys representing him quit last week, per The Independent.
Context: The Department of Justice unsealed a federal indictment on Friday with 37 felony counts related to Trump's handling of classified documents after he left the White House.
- Prosecutors allege he improperly stored documents that detailed U.S. nuclear programs and military vulnerabilities, and showed some of them to at least four people who didn't have security clearances.
- An aide, Walt Nauta, was named as a co-conspirator for allegedly helping Trump conceal the documents from a federal grand jury.
The latest: Officials said they are monitoring online posts for gatherings and threats of violence.
- "Our country has to protest," Trump said during a radio interview Sunday.
Of note: During a press conference Monday, Miami police chief Manuel Morales said police are planning for anywhere from 5,000–50,000 people to show up.
- Trump is expected to hold a fundraiser at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club afterward.
