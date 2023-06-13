Trump faces federal charges in Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Miami International Airport on Monday. Photo: Win McNamee via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is slated to make a first appearance before a federal judge at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse in downtown Miami at 3pm Tuesday after being indicted on federal charges.

Why it matters: Officials are bracing for potential demonstrations and threats near the courthouse, so downtown traffic and businesses could be impacted.

Cameras are not allowed in the courthouse for the hearing, which typically involves a judge reading the charges, asking if the defendant pleads guilty or not guilty, and then deciding whether they will be held in prison or released until a trial.

Trump has reportedly been scrambling to find a defense attorney who is licensed to appear in the Southern District of Florida. Two attorneys representing him quit last week, per The Independent.

Context: The Department of Justice unsealed a federal indictment on Friday with 37 felony counts related to Trump's handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

Prosecutors allege he improperly stored documents that detailed U.S. nuclear programs and military vulnerabilities, and showed some of them to at least four people who didn't have security clearances.

An aide, Walt Nauta, was named as a co-conspirator for allegedly helping Trump conceal the documents from a federal grand jury.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump outside Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, Fla. Photo: Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The latest: Officials said they are monitoring online posts for gatherings and threats of violence.

"Our country has to protest," Trump said during a radio interview Sunday.

Of note: During a press conference Monday, Miami police chief Manuel Morales said police are planning for anywhere from 5,000–50,000 people to show up.